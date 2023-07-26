Police seek public's help finding 33-year-old man reported missing in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are seeking the public's assistance in finding a man reported missing in downtown Los Angeles.

Aaron Davidson, 33, was last seen on July 6 at a home in the 200 block of South Grand Avenue. Police said his family is concerned for his safety and fears he may be hospitalized and unidentified.

Davidson is being described as a 5-foot-11 white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 170 pounds. Details regarding what he was last seen wearing were not immediately disclosed.

The police department shared two photos of Davidson on social media to help with their search.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD's Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visiting their website.