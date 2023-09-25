A family is searching for their loved one, a 71-year-old man who suffers from dementia, after he went missing at the Hollywood Bowl.

Search underway for 71-year-old man with dementia who went missing at Hollywood Bowl

Harrison Ferguson was separated from his group after the performance at the Bowl on Saturday night, prompting the California Highway Patrol to activate a Silver Alert.

His family says he's 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black and white Puma tennis shoes, light blue jeans, a white and burgundy striped shirt and a grayish blue leather jacket.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to cal 911.