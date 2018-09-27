Police seek public's help finding mother, daughter from Oklahoma last seen in LA

Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help finding a missing mother from Oklahoma and her 11-year-old daughter who were believed to be in the Southland.

Police say Amanda Kay Key, 40, and her daughter, Haley Marie Vilven, 11, were last seen on Sept. 15 near Union Station in Los Angeles. Family members have reported them missing.

Police say Key suffers from bipolar disorder. She is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Haley is a white female with brown hair, brown eyes, standing 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (213)996-1800. During non-business hours, call (877)LAPD-24-7 or provide anonymous information to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.

