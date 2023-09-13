The girl's stroller was spotted just before 3 a.m. in front of a Bank of America in Larchmont Village. Her mother was nowhere to be found.

LAPD searching for missing mother after toddler in stroller found at 3 a.m. on sidewalk

LARCHMONT VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a missing mother after her toddler was found alone outdoors in a stroller in the middle of the night in Larchmont Village.

Just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, someone spotted a toddler in a stroller in front of a Bank of America on North Larchmont Boulevard. Police were called and they searched the area but could not find the girl's mother.

The LAPD says officers found an ID in the stroller identifying her mother as 25-year-old Targie Alexander.

Officers brought the girl to a local hospital to be evaluated and found she was in good health. She was reunited with her father, but Alexander remains missing.

Investigators are concerned about her safety. They don't know if she left of her own free will or was the victim of foul play.

"We've had a lot of resources devoted to this over the past day, from officers, detectives, we've had our bloodhounds out there," said Lt. Brian Churchill with LAPD. "We've had no luck finding the mother so we're asking for the public's help right now."

Anyone who sees Targie Alexander or has information is asked to call the LAPD's Wilshire Division at (213)473-0476 or provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.