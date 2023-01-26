Woman who went missing from South LA transitional housing facility found safe, police say

Her family became worried when alarming text messages were sent to her mother from an unknown number, they said.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 35-year-old woman who went missing from a transitional housing facility in South Los Angeles earlier this month has been found safe, police said.

Tamika Newsome went missing on Thursday, Jan. 5, according to her family.

She was found "in good health" Tuesday and is now reportedly in contact with investigators, police said.

She was last seen at the transitional home that she had been living in since Nov. 28. Newsome had reportedly told her mom she was planning on moving out of the home and even messaged her property manger in an attempt to get some of her rent money back.

"I was like, 'That's fine, your rent is paid so you can stay until your rent is over with, but she wanted to leave and she left," said CEO of Friends, Inc. Vickie Wade, who told ABC7 she has given police complete access to Ring footage showing Newsome leaving the property. "We can't tell them not to leave or anything because they're able to go as they please."

The text messages were also sent to Newsome's mother, landlord and property manager allegedly saying things like "She's dead" and "Her body is in a river in Mexico."

The incident remains under investigation.