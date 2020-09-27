Family of missing South LA man desperate for answers after 21-year-old's car found still running

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The family of a missing South Los Angeles man is growing desperate for answers after the 21-year-old's car was found with the engine still running.Juan Hernandez has been missing since Sept. 22 and was last seen at Western Avenue and 81st Street, in front of his workplace. Police found his car with all his belongings about 10 minutes in South Central near Figueroa Avenue and 64th Street.His mother, Yajaira Hernandez, started to worry after she didn't hear from him after work that night."He texts me everyday when he gets to work, he texts me when he's coming home," she said. "It's not like him to not come home and sleep, it's not like him to not reach out."He'd just started a job at a marijuana dispensary after being laid off from his previous job due to the coronavirus pandemic.Juan's aunt, Stephanie Mendoza, says Juan is a marathon runner who is close to his family and who hasn't ever had any issues before this."This is not in his character, my nephew is very responsible and he's very humble," she said.Since he's been missing, family and friends have been canvassing the area with flyers, trying to find any information about his location. So far, they've had no luck."My biggest fear is that my nephew is dead or lost," Mendoza said.The Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery Homicide Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information about Hernandez's whereabouts are urged to contact police.