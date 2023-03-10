A woman who went missing after the car she was in was stolen thanks an LAPD officer for reuniting her with her family. (LAPD image via Twitter).

Woman, 92, rescued after car she was in stolen in Hollywood area

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a desperate search, authorities were able to find and rescue a 92-year-old woman who was in the back seat of a car that was stolen in the Hollywood area on Friday.

The woman was sitting in the back seat of a 2014 Lexus sedan that was left running when it was stolen Friday morning, officials say.

The woman, the mother of the car's driver, was described as non-verbal and non-ambulatory.

On behalf of LAPD, the CHP issued a missing endangered alert Friday - but within an hour canceled it, announcing the vehicle and woman had been found.

"Earlier today, a car that was left running was stolen. Inside the stolen car was the victim's 92 year old mother," the LAPD tweeted. "A silver alert was issued while officers desperately searched for the car."

"When the car was found, with the 92 year old mother unharmed, the victim was overjoyed."

It was not immediately announced if a suspect was arrested when the vehicle was recovered.