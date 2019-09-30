Woman with Alzheimer's disease found safe after leaving Van Nuys care facility

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police say a 65-year-old woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease who went missing earlier this week has been found safe and reunited with her family.Maria Lopez had been missing since Wednesday. She was last seen leaving a Van Nuys care facility in the 15200 block of Sherman Way, where she lives, according to the LAPD.Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black skirt with white stripes and blue jeans.Anyone with information is urged to call the LAPD's Van Nuys Station at 818-374-9500.