Woman with Alzheimer's disease found safe after leaving Van Nuys care facility

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police say a 65-year-old woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease who went missing earlier this week has been found safe and reunited with her family.

Maria Lopez had been missing since Wednesday. She was last seen leaving a Van Nuys care facility in the 15200 block of Sherman Way, where she lives, according to the LAPD.

Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black skirt with white stripes and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LAPD's Van Nuys Station at 818-374-9500.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
van nuyslos angeleslos angeles countylapdmissing person
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plastic straw restriction at LA restaurants to go into effect
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
Soaring gas prices becoming unbearable for SoCal drivers
LA's mystery subway singer tells her story after serenade goes viral
Man jumps to his death at Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Driver in Long Beach killed after loose tire hits car
Rare California tornado captured on camera
Show More
Migrant's Bend Plaza celebrates LA's immigrant history
Rosh Hashanah starts, beginning 10-day period of repentance, reflection
Forever 21 files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Thousands gather for 5K Walk/Run for Suicide Prevention in Westchester
Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on second day of season
More TOP STORIES News