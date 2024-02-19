Ebony Alert issued for missing 19-year-old woman last seen in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An Ebony Alert was issued Monday for a 19-year-old woman who went missing in the Los Angeles area.

Sanai Makayla Singh was last seen at home on Friday morning in the 300 block of E. 109th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

She is described as being 5 foot 1 inches tall, weighing about 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and pants.

Police say she suffers from a medical condition that requires medication, but additional details were not available.

An Ebony Alert is designed to help law enforcement agencies track down missing Black women and children in California. The legislation was signed into law last year.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.