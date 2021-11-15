Monick Garcia: Woman missing from Granada Hills found as 'Jane Doe' patient in SoCal hospital

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11237721" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family members are asking for the public's help finding Monick Garcia, a mentally disabled woman who disappeared from a Granada Hills facility 10 days ago.

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman who went missing from a Granada Hills care facility for 10 days has been found as an unidentified patient at a Montebello hospital, her family says.Monick Garcia, who has the mental capacity of a child because of a brain injury, walked away from the Caresource facility on Nov. 4 and had not been seen since then.Her family issued a frantic plea for help on Eyewitness News Sunday night."Please help me find her," said Garcia's mother, Gail Zamora. "Please. I'm asking everybody to help me find my daughter."Garcia, 36, was struck by a train about a year ago and left with a brain injury that made it difficult for her to communicate and required daily medication, her family said.She went missing without a cellphone, money or medications.After her story aired on ABC7 Sunday night, a nurse at Beverly Hospital in Montebello recognized the picture of a patient they had listed as Jane Doe. The nurse called the Caresource facility and confirmed it was Garcia.It's not immediately clear how Garcia got from Granada Hills to Montebello, but the family was told she arrived at the hospital the day after she walked away from Caresource.Los Angeles police are continuing to investigate the incident.