New video released amid effort to ID driver after motorcyclist killed in Mission Hills hit-and-run

Los Angeles police released new surveillance video as part of an effort to identify the hit-and-run driver who fled the scene of a Mission Hills crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

MISSION HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police on Wednesday released new surveillance video as part of an effort to identify the hit-and-run driver who fled the scene of a Mission Hills crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

The collision occurred at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, July 16.

According to investigators, 30-year-old Freddy Perez was on his motorcycle, attempting to turn in to a gas station on Rinaldi Street near Sepulveda Avenue.

A speeding pickup truck plowed into him.

The driver never stopped, leaving Perez to die in the street. The victim's family has been pleading for help to find the driver.

The driver fled the scene after the crash, entering the southbound 405 Freeway, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

Family members said Perez was a sports fan who always offered his help to anyone in need.

"He was a huge Kobe Bryant fan, loved the Dodgers," his sister said. "He loved going to games."

Perez's loved ones said they are grateful to the witnesses and a nurse's assistant to stopped to render aid to him at the scene.

Police described the driver's vehicle as a possible Chevrolet Sierra pickup truck with a long bed.

A GoFundMe page was been established to help pay for Perez's funeral.