MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was detained Friday afternoon after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon prompted the lockdown of Trabuco Hills High School in Mission Viejo, authorities said.Deputies responded to the campus at 27501 Mustang Run shortly before 2 p.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department."The school is currently on shelter in place while deputies ensure the campus is safe," the agency said on Twitter. "At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident and one person has been detained."