Miya Marcano disappearance: Florida woman, 19, still missing after person of interest is found dead

EMBED <>More Videos

Florida woman Miya Marcano, 19, still missing after man found dead

A man who police believe entered the apartment of an Orlando woman before she went missing was found dead at an apartment complex in Seminole County on Monday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

Miya Marcano,19, was last seen at about 5 p.m. on Friday at the Arden Villas Luxury Apartments in Orlando, where she lived and worked, the sheriff said.

After Marcano was reported missing, detectives determined Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, was a person of interest in her disappearance, Mina said.

According to Mina, there was an arrest warrant for Caballero for burglary, as authorities found he had accessed Marcano's apartment without her permission.

Caballero was found dead at an apartment complex in Seminole County.

Brian Laundrie bought new phone after Gabby Petito disappearance
EMBED More News Videos

Victor Oquendo reports on the latest developments in the search for Brian Laundrie in the Gabby Petito case.


"It appears he has killed himself," the sheriff said. "I want to reiterate, Miya is still missing. Her disappearance is suspicious, and our detectives and the family members obviously suspect foul play."

The sheriff's office is urging the public to come forward with information to help find Marcano.

She was wearing a red shirt, jeans, and a black hoodie at her apartment complex when she was last seen, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

Marcano "had a scheduled flight that evening, but never made it on the plane," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

"We urge anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to call OCSO," the sheriff's office added.

Mina said Caballero had worked as a maintenance person at the apartments where Marcano lived since June, and had shown a romantic interest in her, but was repeatedly rebuffed.

During the initial investigation Caballero told deputies he had last seen Marcano at 3 p.m. on Friday while working.

"We now know that a maintenance-issued master key fob, which Caballero was known to be in possession of, was used to enter Miya's apartment Friday afternoon, at about 4:30. This would have been about 30 minutes before she should finish her shift at the apartment complex," the sheriff said, adding that a few suspicious items were found inside Marcano's apartment.

According to Mina, Marcano has been entered into the system as missing at this time. Video from her apartment complex, the complex where Caballero's body was found and other video from throughout the county are being reviewed to piece together exactly what happened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridasearchu.s. & worldmissing womanmissing person
TOP STORIES
Mother arrested in deaths of children found decapitated in Lancaster
Emotional vigil held for woman shot by Long Beach school officer
Newsom to sign bill enabling return of seized Bruce's Beach
Vaccine mandate: Many LAPD employees seeking religious exemption
Suspect fatally shot by police ID'd as cousin of Santa Ana councilman
Brian Laundrie bought new phone after Gabby Petito disappearance
Could long-haul COVID be the 2nd pandemic?
Show More
USPS to slow down some mail delivery starting Friday
Video shows delivery driver accidentally toss package onto roof
Army vet from Philly catches gator in trash can
Congress moves to avert partial government shutdown
Dollar Tree will sell more items for above $1
More TOP STORIES News