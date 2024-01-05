ABC7 presents the 2024 Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ABC7 presents the 39th Annual Kingdom Day Parade on Jan. 15, celebrating the dream and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

This multi-cultural extravaganza is the nation's largest and longest running Kingdom Day celebration. The theme this year is "Can't Stop, Won't Stop, Going to the Promised Land."

Every year, thousands of people line the parade route along Martin Luther King and Crenshaw boulevards to see the marching bands, colorful floats, dramatic drumlines, dynamic dancers, and there are always a few surprises too!

If you can't be there in person, you can watch our exclusive coverage of the Kingdom Day parade, hosted by Marc Brown and Rachel Brown, on ABC7 and our streaming platforms starting Monday, January 15 at 11 a.m.

Want to stream the 2024 Kingdom Day Parade on your TV?

Download the ABC7 Los Angeles app for Roku, FireTV, Apple TV or AndroidTV. Just search for ABC7 Los Angeles and download our free app!