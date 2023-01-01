Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green dies at 45 days after announcing cancer diagnosis

Just days after his cancer diagnosis was publicly announced, Jeremiah Green -- the drummer for the rock band Modest Mouse -- has died, according to statements from his mother and bandmates.

He was 45 years old.

"It is with a very heavy heart that the Green and Namatame families announce the passing of their husband, father, son and brother, Jeremiah Green," his mother Carol Namatame posted on Facebook.

"Jeremiah, drummer and founding member of the Issaquah based band Modest Mouse, lost his courageous battle with cancer on December 31. He went peacefully in his sleep," the post read.

"Jeremiah was a light to so many. At this time the family is requesting privacy. More information will be forthcoming including a Celebration of Life for friends and fans in the coming months. Jeremiah's loved ones would like to thank everyone for their continued well wishes and support."

Modest Mouse announced Green's passing in an Instagram post Saturday.

"Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out," the post read. "I'd like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn't the time. These will come later, and from many people."

Modest Mouse, famous for the song "Float On," was formed in the 1990s and released its debut album in 1996.

Modest Mouse has released eight albums, including "The Golden Casket" in 2021.

Last week, band frontman Isaac Brock announced Green had been recently diagnosed with cancer but did not specify what kind of cancer.

Radio DJ Marco Collins tweeted last week that Green had pulled out of a tour because he had stage 4 cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

