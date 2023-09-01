Mohamed Al Fayed, former Harrods owner whose son died with Princess Diana, dead at 94

Mohamed Al Fayed, the wealthy Egyptian businessman whose son, Dodi, was killed in a car crash with Princess Diana 26 years ago, passed away at the age of 94.

The British soccer club Fulham FC, which Al Fayed owned from 1997 to 2013, announced his passing on its website by the team's current owner, Shahid Khan.

"I always enjoyed my time with Mr. Al Fayed, who was wise, colourful and committed to Fulham, and I am forever grateful for his trust in me to succeed him as Chairman in 2013," Khan said in a statement.

Born in Alexandria, Al Fayed worked in several businesses, including a Saudi Arabian import company, and quickly gained prominence in the international business world. In the 1970s he moved to the London and in 1979 he bought the Ritz Hotel in Paris.

Mohamed Al Fayed waves to the crowd before the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage stadium, London, Nov. 15, 2008. AP Photo/Simon Dawson, File

Six years later, he and his brothers bought House of Fraser, the parent company of Harrods department store.

Al Fayed would sell Harrods in 2010.

Al Fayed also owned real estate in Scotland and New York.

Following the death of his 42-year-old son in 1997, Al Fayed openly questioned the circumstances and promoted conspiracies that the British government and royal family were responsible. Investigations into the crash refuted his conspiracies.

He continued to speak out against the royal family and the paparazzi for the fatal crash.