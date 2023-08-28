For areas of Southern California that were hit hard by Tropical Storm Hilary, the aftermath can include mold inside homes.

What to know about mold damage, how to spot it in your home after Tropical Storm Hilary

For areas of Southern California that were hit hard by Tropical Storm Hilary, the aftermath can include mold inside homes.

All of that moisture creates a perfect environment for mold growth, leading to health risks and costly repairs. There are things you can do if you suspect there is mold damage, but the main thing is to act fast before it spreads.

"Usually, you can develop mold within like 48 hours from any water loss. So as soon as you notice a leak, you definitely want to... start taking action," said Jonathan Trujillo, a project manager for SoCal Express Restoration.

Trujillo says older homes are especially at risk of mold after flooding due to worn out materials.

If you suspect there's mold, you can call professions or use a do-it-yourself test kit. Those can be found online or at most hardware stores.

But if you do start seeing mold, there's not much you can do at home.

"So as soon as you notice it on the surface, you want to contact a local restoration company just so that they can inspect it and then give you recommendations if it needs to be remediated or if it's something that can be disinfected," Trujillo said.

Unfortunately, most homeowners' insurance policies will not cover mold damage caused by flooding or acts of nature. But most companies will cover mold growth caused by sudden accidents, such as a broken pipe. Check your policy to see what's covered.

Ideally, you want to stop mold growth before it happens.

Los Angeles public health officials shared the follow tips after last week's storm:

- If something damp or wet needs to be thrown away, remove it from your home quickly.

- Wash contaminated surfaces with bleach and dry any wet surfaces immediately with towels and fans.

- Open windows and doors until everything is dry.

- Keep indoor humidity and temperature low.

Join us every weekday morning on Eyewitness News at 5 a.m. for our new segment, ABC7 On Your Side. John Gregory has you covered on money-saving tips, including tricks to save on your bills, smart negotiating tactics, plus where you can score free stuff!