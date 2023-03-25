Mold growth and moisture damage becoming big concern for homeowners after recent storms

After a series of storms soaked Southern California, mold inspection companies are seeing a spike in calls for service.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- After a series of storms soaked Southern California, mold inspection companies are seeing a spike in calls for service.

Eli Gabay, the owner of Green Planet Restoration OC, said many of the homes he's checked out are experiencing some sort of water damage and mold growth.

"The roof is going to be the first thing that we're going to check," he said. "If the water will sit around the house, most likely, it will penetrate inside through the windows, through the doors, walls, and roofs as well."

Gabay said the first thing they do is assess the damage because water can seep in through many parts of the home.

"Because the soil is so damped with water and the water just gets into the house," Gabay said.

Mold can start growing within 72 hours so Gabay urges homeowners to look for signs of discoloration or dark areas.

"Most likely, we're probably going to have to remove some baseboards and open the drywall because most of the time, there is insulation on the exterior walls and if the insulation gets water, and it pretty much it's like a sponge inside your wall and this is most likely going to become mold," Gabay said.

Also, he said there's different types of mold, including some that can be dangerous to humans or pets so it's crucial you act immediately before it spreads.

If you do notice any sort of moisture inside your home, you're urged to call an expert as soon as possible to come check it out before it sets in.