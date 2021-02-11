Tackle of the year: Texas mom takes down man suspected of peeping in her daughter's window

Police dashcam video shows the man fleeing officers - but he couldn't get past Phyllis Pena.
She steps up to the fleeing suspect, wraps him in a bear hug and takes him down hard to the ground.
"It was a pretty good tackle," said Sgt. Roy Welch with the Lake Jackson Police Department.
The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Zane Hawkins.
Police had been called to the scene for a man looking into a 15-year-old girl's window early on the morning of Jan. 31, Houston station KPRC 2 reported. Officers found Hawkins nearby, but he tried to run away.
That was when Pena stepped in with the hard tackle. Her daughter helped hold the suspect down until officers caught up.
"The cop fist-bumped me and he was like, 'Hey, so I heard the (Houston) Texans are looking for a new linebacker,'" Pena says.
She can laugh about it now, but at the time she was in serious mama-bear mode, saying she just wanted to protect her children.
"My kids are my life and (I was) just making sure I protect them pretty much," she said.
Hawkins was booked into jail and is facing charges that include possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest.