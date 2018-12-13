Racketeering verdict in OC might force Mongols biker club to lose logo

A guilty verdict in a federal racketeering case may lead to the Mongols motorcycle club in Orange County losing trademarks rights to its logo.

A federal jury in Santa Ana has found the Mongols motorcycle club guilty of racketeering and conspiracy.

The ruling paves the way for the government to seize the group's trademark logo.

Prosecutors argued the Southern California-based group is a criminal enterprise involved in drug trafficking and murder.

The Mongols are vowing to fight back saying the club doesn't tolerate criminal activity and kicks out bad members.

"The government has won the battle but they have not won the war," said Mongols president David Santillan. "There are First Amendment rights attached to this whole case."

If the government seizes control of the club's trademark, members would be prohibited from putting the logo patch on their jackets.
