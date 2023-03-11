A suspect has been arrested in the 1997 murder of Monica Leech, a teller who was shot and killed during a bank robbery in Thousand Oaks.

Suspect arrested in 1997 murder of teller during bank robbery in Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect has been arrested in the 1997 murder of Monica Leech, a teller who was shot and killed during a bank robbery in Thousand Oaks, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Kevin Ray James, 55, of San Bernardino, was arrested for the bank robbery and killing after a joint investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, Ventura County District Attorney Investigations Bureau and the FBI, officials said.

Further details on the arrest were not immediately available.

On April 28, 1997, two men dressed as construction workers held up Western Financial Bank in Thousand Oaks.

While handcuffing bank teller Monica Leech, one of the robbers shot her in the back of the head. The 39-year-old Camarillo resident died at the scene.

The suspects drove away in a 1994 Ford Explorer, but crashed nearby. They escaped on foot but the Ventura County Sheriff's Office recovered the vehicle.

Shortly after Leech's killing, local banks and donors raised $160,000 in reward money for whoever turned in the suspects. There was surveillance video. The images weren't great, but they were still usable. Witness descriptions also helped produce composite sketches. Police even got the getaway car. And yet - no arrests.

In 2021, a $30,000 reward was offered by the FBI.

Officials plan to hold a news conference Tuesday, where it is expected more information on the arrest will be released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.