Pets & Animals

Monkey on bike snatches toddler off bench, drags child away in viral video

SURABAYA, Indonesia (KABC) -- A somewhat bizarre viral video shows a monkey snatching a toddler off of a bench in Surabaya, Indonesia.

A bystander recorded the incident from above a narrow street, where the animal was riding a small bicycle as it approached the child and two adults who were sitting alongsid him.

The footage shows the monkey dragging the boy several feet away before eventually releasing its grip on his clothing.

The monkey was apparently part of an entertainment group, which is why music is audible in the background of the clip.

The toddler was shaken up by the incident but suffered only a few scratches.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbizarrechildrenviral videou.s. & worldmonkey
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garcetti says timeline unclear for when some LA businesses can reopen
Giving Tuesday: Here are 8 SoCal nonprofits you can help today
Newsom says phase 2 of reopening CA to start as early as Friday
Could LA's homeless soon be living at the Ritz-Carlton?
Fauci: Evidence says coronavirus was not manipulated in lab
Obama will headline televised prime-time graduation special
Sixth inmate dies from coronavirus at Terminal Island prison
Show More
Surfers ride bioluminescent waves in Hermosa Beach - VIDEO
1 dead after officer-involved shooting on 60 Fwy in Montebello area
Nicholas Cage to play Joe Exotic in 'Tiger King' TV series
COVID-19: LA County officials report 28 additional deaths and 568 new cases
Pandemic: How to protect yourself against 'maskne'
More TOP STORIES News