Monkeypox cases rising as AIDS Healthcare Foundation urges officials to control spread

AIDS Healthcare Foundation is urging health officials across the country and Southern California to take measures to control the spread of monkeypox and other diseasesThis comes as the World Health Organization investigates reports that scientists have detected monkeypox in the semen of a handful of patients in Italy and Germany.AHF said condom use could be helpful in preventing the disease as well as other sexually transmitted diseases, which have been on the rise.They say vaccination and education efforts by local health departments also need to be ramped up."It's our hope that this is a passing issue that is not something that ultimately will be a cause for great alarm or concern," said Michael Weinstein, president of AHF. "But when it comes to public health and spread of diseases, better safe than sorry."Last week, the Centers for Disease Control reported 113 cases in the U.S.At least 1,700 cases have been identified worldwide.Meanwhile, the WHO is expected to meet this week to decide whether the monkeypox outbreak should be considered a public health emergency.