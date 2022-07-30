Monkeypox in LA: More cases reported as residents line up for scarce supply of vaccine

A total of 72,000 more doses of the monkeypox vaccine are expected soon and an additional 48,000 specifically for L.A. County.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In Encino, hundreds of people lined up hoping to get a dose of the very scarce monkeypox vaccine.

"You know, we all mingle amongst each other and we all go out together, so we want to make sure we are as safe as possible, for each other and the community," said one person in line.

"Nobody wants to die from something like monkeypox, especially something that can be prevented with vaccines. Something that we actually have," said Steve Warky Nunez of Los Angeles.

In Sacramento, supplies of monkeypox treatment are being shipped out as quickly as possible.

State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón reports 786 probable or confirmed monkeypox cases in California. Los Angeles County is reporting 306 cases.

"About 66% of these cases are coming from the counties of San Francisco and L.A.," he said.

The California Department of Public Health has shipped more than 25,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine to various health departments.

A total of 72,000 more doses are expected soon and an additional 48,000 specifically for L.A. County.

"We're looking at the number of cases that are occurring and that's the primary driver of where the vaccines are going," Aragón said.

Unlike past outbreaks, cases worldwide are multiplying at a quick pace.

Aragón said from a genomic perspective, the virus appears to have changed, making it more transmissible.

"Just the epidemiology of the virus, the way it's appearing where lesions tend to be more localized as opposed to widespread across the body. So, it is different," Aragón said.

For now, the majority of monkeypox cases are occurring among men who have sex with men, but experts point out it is not an STD.

Meanwhile, the LGBTQ+ community continues to express concerns about being stigmatized and singled out for blame.

"If any community had been impacted by monkeypox the way the gay community has been impacted, this whole country would be up in arms," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Doctors underscore anyone can get this virus.

A total of 11 Californians have been hospitalized though no deaths have been reported.

Testing has been expanded to commercial labs and clinicians have been notified to search for unusual rashes and symptoms.