Monrovia businesses band together to save struggling restaurants

By
MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Monrovia is on a mission to save local restaurants struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city is offering a $10 coupon to customers ordering takeout to help out local eateries. Restaurants that participate will be reimbursed for the coupon discount - not by the city, but by other businesses.

The pandemic has been taking a heavy toll on local restaurants.

"Waiters depend on tips," said local restaurant owner Tony Vanuelos. "They're not getting anything."

The city's chamber of commerce has been trying to change that with Save Our Restaurants. The program offers $10 coupons on orders of $30 or more.

Other businesses, ones that haven't been hit has hard by the pandemic, are contributing so that restaurants can be reimbursed.

"We figured we could just encourage people to show the kind of support we know they hold for these places. Just encourage them. Please help out," said local business owner Bob Helbing.

Coupons and information about the program are available from the chamber of commerce here.
