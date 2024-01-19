Monster Jam trucks revved up, ready to take over Angel Stadium

Monster Jam 2024 is ready to take over Angel Stadium! Drivers are ready to tear up the dirt in Anaheim, no matter the weather.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Monster trucks are taking over Angel Stadium in Anaheim for Monster Jam 2024.

A lineup of drivers and their giant vehicles will tear up the dirt in competitions of speed and skill.

Colt Stephens is a world champion driver. His 12,000-pound truck is called "Thunder Roar," and he debuted it in California last year.

"We love it out here in Cali, we have so much fun," said Stephens. "This track is so awesome."

Rain is expected but that won't dampen Colt's spirits.

"This is Monster Jam, we don't care, we're gonna have fun in the mud!" Colt said.

The high-flying, adrenaline-charged action kicks off Saturday, Jan. 20 and begins with a "Pit Party" where can you meet the drivers, crews and see the massive trucks up close.

For more information, visit www.monsterjam.com.