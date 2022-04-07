Montclair police arrest man suspected of pistol-whipping clerk, robbing 7-Eleven store

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) -- Montclair police arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven store and pistol-whipping a cashier last month, officials announced Tuesday.

Police say Giovannie Ramirez is the man captured on surveillance video attacking the employee the night of March 24 at the Montclair convenience store located at 4500 Holt Avenue.

The footage shows the suspect entering the store, walking behind the counter and pointing a black semiautomatic gun at the cashier. The robber then demands the clerk open the cash register.

The employee was unable to open the register, investigators said. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the clerk's hand and struck him in the back of the head with the gun.

The cashier hit his head on the counter and fell to the ground as the robber fled on foot.

The victim suffered two small cuts and declined medical attention at the scene, police said in a news release last month.

Ramirez, who police say was on parole, is linked to multiple armed robberies in multiple cities. Further details were not provided.

Ramirez was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of robbery, assault with a firearm and for violating felony parole, according to booking information. He is being held without bail for the parole violation.

