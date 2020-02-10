MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed while a man and a 5-year-old boy were fighting for their lives Sunday after a possible DUI-related crash in Montclair.
Police were investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of Howard Street and Ramona Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Two people were killed in the collision, which left two vehicles severely damaged. Video of the scene showed what appeared to be an SUV on its roof with a trail of debris leading to a sedan that sustained significant damage to its driver side.
The two people who died were inside the sedan, and the 5-year-old was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to Montclair police.
A man in the other vehicle was also hospitalized in critical condition.
Detectives will be investigating if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the collision.
The intersection where the crash occurred was closed for several hours but was expected to reopen Sunday.
2 killed, 2 critically injured in Montclair possible DUI crash
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News