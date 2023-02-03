15-year-old boy killed, another person wounded in shooting outside mall in Montclair, police say

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) -- A 15-year-old boy was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting outside a mall in Montclair Thursday evening, police say.

Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Montclair Place shopping mall around 8 p.m.

Andrew Graziano, a spokesperson for the Montclair Police Department, said the 15-year-old was transported to a hospital, where he died.

"What we know is two people got into an altercation somewhere within the mall. During that altercation they separated, and that's when we got the call for the shots fired," Graziano said.

The other shooting victim showed up at the hospital on their own. Their condition is unknown.

No arrest has been made.

