Man left brain dead after Montclair police beat him and use Taser, family says

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) -- A 42-year-old man has been declared brain dead after his family says he was beaten and shocked with a Taser by Montclair police.

The man's mother was distraught at a Monday press conference in which the family demanded justice and accountability for Antonio "Tony" Ibañez.

Montclair police says officers responded to a home in 4100 block of Mission Boulevard after a 911 call made around 12:25 a.m. on March 5.

According to the family and their team of lawyers, Montclair police officers came in and used a Taser and batons to detain Ibañez.

Christian Contreras, an attorney for the family, said during the press conference that the 911 call was "simply a call for assistance" and no one was in danger.

"That begs the question: are police equipped to help people?" Contreras said.

Montclair police told Eyewitness News they responded to a 911 call for a man armed with an object who was threatening the caller.

"The victim was inside her vehicle with her daughters when confronted by the suspect, who she believed was under the influence of drugs," police said in a press release.

Police say officers made contact with Ibañez and tried to detain him. That's when the use-of-force occurred and emergency medical aid was requested.

Ibañez was given CPR by paramedics and taken to the hospital, where he remains on life support.

Montclair police say the incident remains under investigation.

Family lawyers plan to file suit against the city and police department. They say right now, it's too painful to think about taking Ibañez off of life support.