Man dies after being injured by illegal firework in Montebello, police say

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man died after he was injured by an illegal firework in Montebello Monday evening, according to police.An incident report from Montebello police says officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to a home in 1400 block of Germain Drive.Officers found the victim laying in the yard unconscious and not breathing. He suffered injuries described as severe.Police worked to save his life until paramedics arrived. The man was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injury, according to police.The Montebello Police Department's detective bureau and L.A. County Coroner's Office is handling the investigation.Further details about what led up to the injury were not immediately available.