Montebello man charged with multiple felony counts in 2012 kidnapping, rape of child

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Montebello man has been charged with 12 felony counts in connection with a 2012 cold case involving the kidnapping and rape of a child under the age of 11 in Santa Ana, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
Charges against Francisco Javier Lopez, 45, include one felony count of oral copulation of a child under the age of 11 and three felony counts of sexual penetration of a child under the age of 11, according to a joint press release from the Orange County District Attorney's office and the Santa Ana Police Department.
Lopez is also being charged with four sentencing enhancements of causing bodily injury to a child under 14 and aggravated kidnapping.
If convicted on all charges, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Authorities were expected to hold a joint press conference Friday to discuss the statewide effort that led to his capture.
