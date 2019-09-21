Montebello car-to-car shootout leaves innocent bystander critically wounded; 2 gunmen at large

Police responded after an innocent man was shot and wounded in Montebello on Firday, Sept. 20, 2019. (OnScene)

By ABC7.com staff
MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- An innocent man was struck by stray gunfire and critically wounded during a car-to-car shootout between two other men Friday evening in Montebello, authorities said.

The victim was shot about 10:15 p.m. while walking on the sidewalk outside the Best Star Inn in the 7500 block of Telegraph Road, a spokesperson for the Montebello Police Department said.

The gunmen fled the scene after the incident, according to investigators. Whether either one of them was wounded was unknown.

The injured man was rushed to a hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition, authorities said.

Descriptions of the shooters and their vehicles were not available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montebellolos angeles countyshooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Barron Hilton, hotelier and LA Chargers founding owner, dead at 91
Owner of the most famous lowrider in LA history dies at 45
Suspect caught on video allegedly exposing himself at West Covina mall
"60 Swarm" returns to torment travelers heading to IE
Deputies break up violent fight at Paramount High School
Deputies say South Carolina bar shooting leaves 2 dead, 8 hurt
Redlands students don capes to support classmate with cancer
Show More
23 states sue Trump to keep California's auto emissions rules
US to deploy more troops to Saudi Arabia, UAE after oil field attack
Navy dad pulls off 3 surprise reunions in same day
California boy, 5, needs bone marrow donor
Young protesters in Los Angeles, around globe demand climate change action
More TOP STORIES News