1 killed, 3 wounded in stabbing at Montebello home triggered by family dispute

One person was killed and three were wounded as a family dispute turned violent at a Montebello home Sunday, police say.

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A family dispute turned violent in Montebello as one person was killed and three were wounded in a stabbing, officials say.

Police responded to a home on the 200 block of North 5th Street just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police later announced that one male victim had been pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the four stabbings were the result of a dispute within a single family that started with an argument and a fight.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and there were no initial reports of anyone in custody, but authorities said there were "no additional external suspects involved."