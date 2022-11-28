Montebello man offers $5,000 reward after his bulldog stolen right in front of him

A Montebello man is offering a $5,000 reward after his English bulldog was stolen right in front of him.

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A Montebello man is offering a $5,000 reward after his English bulldog was stolen right in front of him.

Moises Alvarado says he was at a Chase Bank on Whittier and Atlantic boulevards last week when someone suddenly grabbed 3-year-old Charlie.

He ran after the thief but says the person got away in a car.

Alvarado says it all happened so quickly, but he believes they were followed to the bank.

He added Charlie never leaves his side and that everyone recognizes them from their scooter rides around town - Charlie even sits in his own sidecar.

"I'm actually also waiting on the sheriff to obtain the (surveillance video) from that ATM, which would show the face of the person who took Charlie."

Alvarado is pleading with anyone who has Charlie to drop him off at the Bowlero bowling alley on West Beverly Boulevard in Montebello, where the dog is well known.