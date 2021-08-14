Firefighters battling small brush fire in Montecito Heights park

By ABC7.com staff
MONTECITO HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles firefighters battled a small brush fire in Ernest Debs Park in the Montecito Heights area Saturday afternoon.

The fire was estimated at about three acres and firefighters appeared to be getting a good handle on the blaze.

It was first reported around 2:30 p.m., burning into the park and running uphill where it approached a ridge overlooking the 110 Freeway near Highland Park. Water-dropping helicopters were able to stop the forward progress.

Winds were mostly calm.

No structures were immediately threatened but people in neighboring communities as far as Pasadena were reporting smoke and ash dropping onto their homes.

