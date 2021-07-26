Remains of 17-year-old missing in 2018 Montecito mudslide found, mother says

Kim Cantin, Jack's mother, said his remains were discovered within a thousand feet of where the family's home once stood.
She told KEYT-TV that his remains were found around Memorial Day not far from where the family's former home was destroyed in a Jan. 9, 2018 mudslide.
Jack Cantin's father, Dave, was also killed, and their home was destroyed.
RELATED: Names of Montecito mudslide victims released
The slide followed heavy rain that swept boulders, trees and debris from a previous fire down a nearby mountainside, destroying hundreds of homes.
In all, 23 people died in the mudslide.
The remains of another victim, 2-year-old Lydia Suttithepa, still haven't been recovered.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.