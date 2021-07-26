Remains of 17-year-old missing in 2018 Montecito mudslide found, mother says

MONTECITO, Calif. (KABC) -- The remains of 17-year-old Jack Cantin have been found three years after he went missing when Montecito was hit by a devastating mudslide, according to his mother.

Kim Cantin, Jack's mother, said his remains were discovered within a thousand feet of where the family's home once stood.

She told KEYT-TV that his remains were found around Memorial Day not far from where the family's former home was destroyed in a Jan. 9, 2018 mudslide.

Jack Cantin's father, Dave, was also killed, and their home was destroyed.

The names of 17 victims of the flooding and mudslides in Montecito were released Thursday by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.



The slide followed heavy rain that swept boulders, trees and debris from a previous fire down a nearby mountainside, destroying hundreds of homes.

In all, 23 people died in the mudslide.

The remains of another victim, 2-year-old Lydia Suttithepa, still haven't been recovered.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

