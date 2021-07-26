Remains of 17-year-old missing in 2018 Montecito mudslide found, mother says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2930101" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The names of 17 victims of the flooding and mudslides in Montecito were released Thursday by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

MONTECITO, Calif. (KABC) -- The remains of 17-year-old Jack Cantin have been found three years after he went missing when Montecito was hit by a devastating mudslide, according to his mother.Kim Cantin, Jack's mother, said his remains were discovered within a thousand feet of where the family's home once stood.She told KEYT-TV that his remains were found around Memorial Day not far from where the family's former home was destroyed in a Jan. 9, 2018 mudslide.Jack Cantin's father, Dave, was also killed, and their home was destroyed.The slide followed heavy rain that swept boulders, trees and debris from a previous fire down a nearby mountainside, destroying hundreds of homes.In all, 23 people died in the mudslide.The remains of another victim, 2-year-old Lydia Suttithepa, still haven't been recovered.