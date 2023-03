President Biden will visit Monterey Park on Tuesday, where he will call for tougher gun control measures.

Biden to visit Monterey Park to call for tougher gun control measures, including assault weapons ban

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- President Biden will visit Monterey Park on Tuesday to call for tougher gun control measures.

Eleven people were killed by a gunman there in January.

The trip comes following Biden's State of the Union last month, where he called for a ban on assault weapons.

He referenced the Monterey Park shooting when he called for the ban.

Also next week, Biden will be in San Diego on Monday to meet with the prime ministers of the United Kingdom and Australia.