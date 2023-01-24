Names released of all 11 victims who died in Monterey Park mass shooting

Though still distraught, the family of one of the victims released a statement Monday night, calling the 68-year-old a loving father, a dedicated son and a lover of ballroom dancing.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- We now know the names of all 11 people who died in the Monterey Park mass shooting.

The victims ranged in age from 57 to 76. They were six women and five men.

Here are their names, as identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office:

My Nhan, 65

Lilian Li, 63

Xiujuan Yu, 57

Muoi Ung, 67

Hong Jian, 62

Yu Kao, 72

Chia Yau, 76

Valentino Alvero, 68

Wen Yu, 64

Ming Ma, 72

Diana Tom, 70

Witnesses say about 50 people were inside the dance studio when the gunman opened fire Saturday night. Besides the 11 deceased, about nine people were injured in the shooting.

Friends say Ming Wei Ma, 72, was a dance instructor, known for his patience and understanding. They say he gave his life trying to save others.

"Mr. Ma, who is very beloved and respected in the dance community, and he's been doing that for over 20 years - he was trying to stop the shooter, and he passed away," friend Eric Chen said.

Valentino Alvero's family released a statement calling the 68-year-old a loving father, a dedicated son and a lover of ballroom dancing.

"Overnight, we became unwilling members of a community who has to mourn the loss of our loved ones due to gun violence," read the statement. "We are left frustrated, stuck with this vicious cycle."

The statement continued saying, "Most importantly, please remember that Valentino is more than just a headline or a news story."

"We wish [ we ] could let him [ know ] that we will all miss him for the rest of our days on this earth. We hope that he danced to his heart's content until the very end and hope that he is now dancing in heaven."

All families and victims impacted by the shooting are urged to go to the Langley Senior Center at 400 W. Emerson Avenue, where there is a crisis response team.

