More Las Vegas shooting victims may get financial help

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- A program offering financial help to the survivors of the Las Vegas mass shooting is widening the pool of people eligible for aid.The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada will now distribute the money for applicants instead of the California based non-profit Route 91 Strong.The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center says applicants now can qualify for up to four payments totaling $2,000 over a two-year span to cover basic needs like groceries, transportation, moving costs, rent and utilities.The mass shooting back in 2017 claimed 58 lives.Of the 22,000 people attending the concert -- roughly 14,000 were from California.