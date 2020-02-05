More than 500 arrested in statewide human trafficking operation

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than 500 people were arrested in a statewide human trafficking operation, officials announced on Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials made the announcement during a news conference at the Hall of Justice in Downtown Los Angeles.

Officials said 518 people were taken into custody during the multi-agency effort called "Operation Reclaim & Rebuild."

The charges ranged from prostitution to human trafficking.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, "This is just one week, but this is 24-7, 365, all year long, all day long. The sex industry continues going on, continues exploiting defenseless people. So we are here to rescue them."

Along with the arrests, authorities rescued nearly 90 adult and juvenile female victims during the week-long operation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countycaliforniasexcrimearrestlos angeles county sheriff's departmenthuman traffickingsex trafficking
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State of the Union 2020: Watch Pres. Trump's SOTU speech live
Prosecutors seek to drop rape case against OC surgeon
Missing couple found dead on trail near Big Bear Lake
Rollover crash off 15 Freeway captured on surveillance video
Sports Illustrated honors Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition
Mamba FC soccer players remember their Coach, Kobe Bryant
9 killed, including 3 kids, at video game arcade in Mexico
Show More
Buttigieg, Sanders in lead after 1st round of Iowa caucuses data released
Child with group under coronavirus quarantine becomes ill, transported to hospital
Bodycam video shows Fresno teen with autism being handcuffed
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
2020 Oscar "nominees" debate who should win best picture
More TOP STORIES News