Moreno Valley family devastated by loss of beloved mother who lost monthslong battle with COVID

Like everyone else in their close-knit family, Alfonso Acevedo is in utter anguish after losing his wife, Ana, whom he loved and cherished for 37 years.
Ana passed away on April 15 after fighting against the virus. Her husband says everybody thought she was going to make it through.
"She was a real strong woman," Alfonso said. "She was full of life, so full of life."
Ana became stricken with the virus during the holidays and spent Christmas in the hospital. Her sister and multiple other family members also contracted the virus and managed to beat it.
"She was the live of the party, any party that we had, she was always the first one on the dance floor, getting everybody out there, wanting everybody to have fun," said sister Lourdes McClendon. "The one that planned all of the vacations, the next trip. She was always ready for the next trip and I know that's one of the things I'm going to miss."
Ana was loved by all who knew her, including the staff and students at Serrano Elementary School where she worked for nearly three decades.
Family members say Ana opened her home to the neighborhood, especially the kids.
Her son, Alexander Acevedo, said that's when all of their friends would come around on Tuesdays to enjoy her potato tacos, which were always a big hit.
Alexander added that his mother dedicated her life to helping everybody else and definitely showed that just with the 29 years she worked for the same school.
Ana's family is now drowning in medical bills and has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the cost.