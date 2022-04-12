1 dead, another injured after driver crashes into house in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead and another was injured after a driver lost control and plowed into a house in Moreno Valley.The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Monday on Indian Street near Ironwood Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Video from the scene showed the SUV on top of a pick-up truck and wedged inside the garage.Firefighters were able to rescue a man from inside the SUV, but a woman in the vehicle did not survive. She has not been identified.It's not clear who was driving.Mary Helen Navarro was inside the home when it happened. She said she's thankful her family wasn't hurt."I'm grateful that it wasn't us and sad that it was them, really. My condolences go out to their family," Navarro said.She said three of their vehicles were damaged, two of them totaled, but they may have saved her life. The trucks in the driveway and in the garage stopped the airborne SUV from going further into the house.