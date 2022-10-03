Teen driver dies in Moreno Valley crash after apparently running red light

A teen driver apparently ran a red light and died in a collision in Moreno Valley, authorities say.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection at Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue.

Investigators say the teen was driving a gray 2001 Lexus and ran a red light, then was broadsided in the intersection by a driver in a white Honda Odyssey.

The impact sent the Lexus careening into a metal traffic pole at the intersection.

The teen driver died at the scene. His young female passenger was transported to the hospital with major injuries.

The driver of the Odyssey and her five passengers were transported to a hospital and are expected to survive.