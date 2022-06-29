93-year-old homeowner shoots, critically injures intruder in Moreno Valley, authorities say

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 93-year-old homeowner took matters into his own hands shot and critically injured a suspect who authorities say broke into the home in Moreno Valley.The incident happened in the 24300 block of Eucalyptus Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. When deputies arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound.Investigators then determined that the homeowner was the one who opened fire.A man whose wife is related to the homeowner told Eyewitness News the elderly man's property has been broken into a number of times."He was tired because every time he calls the police, (they took) forever to come and assist him," said Oscar Malma. "He took the law into his own hands... He's been working all his life and whatever little things he has, he's (protecting)."Authorities have not confirmed how many reported break-ins there have been at that home.The suspected intruder was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Malma said the homeowner was taken to the police station for questioning.