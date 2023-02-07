Man shot and killed by Riverside County deputies in Moreno Valley, family says

A man with schizophrenia was having a mental health crisis was he was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Moreno Valley, the man's family says.

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man in his 30s was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Moreno Valley Monday afternoon, the man's family says.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department tweeted about the shooting just after 1:30 p.m., announcing that it happened in the 25400 block of Filaree Avenue.

Their tweet asked the public to avoid the area, but further details were not released.

Family of the man say he had schizophrenia and was having a mental health crisis when deputies responded. They added he had a BB gun and told dispatchers about that when they called for help.

According to family, deputies cleared the home before entering. When they went inside, relatives say they heard gunshots.

"The cops have been to my mother's house so many times that they know he's schizophrenic," the man's sister Isabel Rodriguez said. "She disclosed to them that he had a BB gun - it wasn't a gun. It was a BB gun."

"There's no reason they couldn't have Tasered him," Rodriguez added. "They could have used a different kind of method, especially since he's schizophrenic."

No deputies were injured in the incident.

