How to help victims of Morocco earthquake and Libya flooding

The death toll from devastating floods in eastern Libya has surpassed 11,000, according to the Libyan Red Crescent.

The death toll from devastating floods in eastern Libya has surpassed 11,000, according to the Libyan Red Crescent, with more than 10,000 others still missing. In Morocco, a 6.8-magnitude quake killed nearly 3,000 people, with several thousand others injured.

In response to the tragic events in both Morocco and Libya, The Walt Disney Company is providing financial and other support to UNICEF to deliver life-saving resources and vital supplies to children facing emergencies worldwide. You can also help people affected by the Morocco earthquake by donating to the Red Cross.

UNICEF

Hundreds of thousands of children and their families have been affected by the devastating emergencies in Libya and Morocco this past week. UNICEF has provided support to the children in both countries for over 40 years and will continue to do so.

To donate, visit www.unicefusa.org/abc.

Red Cross

Help people affected by the Morocco earthquake. Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. Go to redcross.org/abc to find out how to donate, or you can call (800) RED CROSS.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.