A Los Angeles woman who was visiting Morocco when a powerful 6.8 earthquake struck is providing a glimpse into what the country experienced when the shaking began.

Morocco earthquake survivor from LA thought she was going to die, called mom to say goodbye

Frightening videos captured the moment the deadly quake hit, which sent people running for their lives. Rebecca Tremblay, who was visiting from L.A., was among those caught in the terrifying chaos.

"All the walls literally felt like Play-Doh, and the floor just felt as if it was melting under my knees," she told Eyewitness News.

When the shaking started, Tremblay ran outside with nothing but her phone.

"I thought, 'I'm going to die'... and then I called my mom and I was thinking, this is my goodbyes," she said, welling with emotions.

As of Monday afternoon, the death toll from the quake stood at 2,862 with more than 2,500 others injured. As the search for survivors continues, those on the other side of the world in Los Angeles are desperate to connect with their family and friends.

Anis Habib, owner of Casablanca Moroccan Kitchens in the Fairfax District, said his wife's family is safe but their home was damaged.

"Damage happens - as long as human beings are safe, we're thankful," he said.

His restaurant has become a gathering spot for many looking for answers and community.

Mouhssine El Guerch was on a video call with his twin brother back home in Marrakesh when the Earth started to move.

His family escaped unharmed but two of his sibling's homes were damaged. As the death toll continues to rise, he is pleading with the public to help his devastated country.

"Please donate. Any platform you trust, donate. People in Morocco, they need help," he said.

Help has been pouring in from neighboring countries and now from around the world as everyone hopes more victims may be found alive.