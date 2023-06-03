After wet winter, LA County health officials preparing for 'heavy' mosquito season

Officials conducted an emergency-response training exercise in Whittier to encourage residents to "tip and toss" stagnant water to prevent invasive Aedes mosquitoes.

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District on Saturday conducted an emergency-response training exercise in Whittier to encourage residents to "tip and toss" stagnant water to prevent invasive Aedes mosquitoes.

The training was conducted in partnership with the Medical Reserve Corps and public health emergency volunteers.

"They assist us in doing door-to-door surveillance as well as inspections of properties, removing of sources that might be breeding sources for mosquitos, as well as providing education for our residents, in terms of how to protect themselves from being bitten or preventing mosquito sources around their property," said Steve Vetrone, a director of scientific-technical services with the Vector Control District.

Teams performed yard inspections in the neighborhood surrounding Amelia Mayberry Park.

Whittier is one of many communities in L.A. County with Aedes mosquitoes, commonly known as "ankle biters," which have the potential to transmit dengue fever, chikungunya, Zika and yellow fever to people, officials said.

In order to breed, Aedes mosquitos only need the amount of water that could fill a bottle cap.

Saturday's training exercise was designed to increase public awareness of the Aedes mosquito threat and to prepare and improve the response strategy of public health agencies during an outbreak event.