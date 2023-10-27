Los Angeles ranked 2nd most expensive place to live in US

Los Angeles ranks as the second most expensive city in the United States, according to a new survey.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles ranks as the second most expensive city in the United States, according to a new survey.

U.S. News and World Report came out with its list of the most expensive places to live, and three of the top five cities are in Southern California.

San Diego was named as the most expensive city in the nation, followed by Los Angeles, Honolulu and Miami.

Santa Barbara ranked No. 5.

A total of eight California cities are in the top 10 spots, including San Francisco, Salinas, Santa Rosa, Vallejo and Fairfield.

The survey is based on the "median gross rent and annual housing costs for mortgage-paying homeowners" of each metro area.